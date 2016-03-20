CMR Lady Rustlers Softball Prepares for 2016 Season - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CMR Lady Rustlers Softball Prepares for 2016 Season

C.M. Russell enters the brand new softball season with five seniors from last year's squad, which includes Carroll Saints signee Courtney Schroeder. She's also joined by All-Conference in-fielders Savanna Voyles and Myla Robbins. The Rustlers finished the regular season with a 19-2 record, but they were eliminated in three games at the State tournament. Last year's early exit is still on the team's mind as the C.M. Russell enters the 2016 season.

"Oh absolutely. We want to get to get back to being a State contender. There was some good pitchers in the state last year and they're back again. We have our hands full with that," said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

"We're definitely hungry. We've talked about it a lot and this is our year. We can really feel like we're going to do things and we're going to go far and we're going to have fun," said senior pitcher Courtney Schroeder.

"I think we'll have a pretty solid lineup still. I think our whole lineup will be good. Not just a the top or anything like that," said junior shortstop Savanna Voyles.

C.M. Russell is scheduled to play in the Great Falls Jamboree at the Great Falls Multi-Sports Complex on April 2, 2016 staring at 11:30 a.m.

