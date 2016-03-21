Swimmers from Young and Old Participate in Montana Masters State - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Swimmers from Young and Old Participate in Montana Masters State Championship Swim Meet

Posted: Updated:

The Montana State championship swim meet was held in Bozeman on Saturday. The meet hosted more than one hundred competitors from ages 20 to 93, which included 93-year-old Charlotte Sanddal from Helena. She had a chance to swim with her good friend, 87-year-old Flora Wong. While the competition was for fun, winners took home state titles in all the different events. While it was extremely competitive, swimmers like PeggyStringer say they were just there to have a good time.  

"It is so much fun. I can't tell you. I've been grinning from ear to ear. It's amazing. I love the people, they're so nice. Swimmers are so wonderful. They love everybody. It's a great event," said Peggy Stringer.

