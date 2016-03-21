3/21: Senior Standout: Great Falls High Nora Klick

It seems like playing basketball is a game that just clicks for senior guard Nora Klick. She can get defenders off of her with that behind the back dribble move. If she's left open, she can even drain a bucket or two.



Nora has another talent, one she may have preferred to remain hidden.

"She think she's a singer. She loves singing. She's always singing on our bus ride trips. Any song that'll come on. She always tries to out sing the artist," said junior guard Hannah Collins.

She may try to belt out a song by a recording artist.

"Rihanna. I listen to just about everything. I'll even start singing some country songs, some old songs. I'll sing just about anything. I'm not a good singer, but I will sing it," said senior guard Nora Klick.

Trying to put those singing skills to the test wasn't happening.

"I can't do that. That's a little far for me. I couldn't do that. No," said Klick.

While singing may be her funny side off the basketball court, Nora was dealing with a serious issue in her freshman year .



"We went to get and MRI, and I have herniated disks. I get cortisone shots. I've had like four or five," said Klick.

After her junior year, she had to undergo back surgery. She made it back in time for basketball season in her senior year, which she helped her team get to the Class AA State title game for the first time since 1987.

"It was great to be there. I'm thankful for the opportunity, but it would have been cool to win for sure," said Klick.



"She's a great leader on and off the court, and it's something that I truly look up to. She's just a great overall player. Great shooter, and she can score whenever she wants to," said Collins.

"When there was a shot going up, she was going to the offensive boards every time. She was committed to helping us win," said head coach Jerry Schmitz.

Nora has signed to play basketball at the University of Montana next year, and she can expect her Lady Bison family to support her when she plays for the Lady Griz next season.