Great Falls High Softball Gears up for 2016 Season

The Great Falls high school softball team is preparing for the 2016 season. The Lady Bison are only returning three seniors to the roster this year. In 2013, the softball team won a state title. However, last year, Great Falls high school made it to the state tourney and placed fourth, and finished the season at 14-13. Even though state tournament play isn't for a while, head coach Mike Coleman is focusing on improving the team's skills in time for competition.

"We work on a lot of hitting. Lot of infield. We make our pitchers throw a lot. We have real good pitchers this year. It's just over drill, drill, drill. That's all softball is. A lot of drills," said head coach Mike Coleman.

"Just being really close to each other and being like a family rather than a team. Just supporting each other and not getting hard on each other and helping each other develop in their skills," said junior catcher McKenzie Staats.

The Lady Bison will play in the Great Falls Jamboree at the Multi-Sports Complex in Great Falls on Saturday, April 2nd. The event starts at 11:30 a.m.

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

