Montana Hosts Annual Football Pro Day Event at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

The Montana Grizzlies held its annual pro day on March 21, where scouts from NFL franchises came to Missoula to evaluate the next generation of Griz trying to follow in the footsteps of UM legends like Marc Mariani, Trumaine Johnson, Brock Coyle, Kroy Biermann and Zack Wagenmann.



Fans can follow @UMGRIZZLIES_FB on twitter for up to the minute results, videos, interviews and more. A complete breakdown on pro day results will be posted at gogriz.com. Fans can also join the conversation using #GrizProDay.



Making their returns to Washington-Grizzly Stadium are some of the greatest Grizzlies of all-time, including FCS STATS Defensive Player of the Year Tyrone Holmes, Montana's leading receiver of all-time Jamaal Jones, last season's leading tackler Kendrick Van Ackeren, and NFLPA Bowl veteran Jeremiah Kose.



Pro day testing gets underway at 10 a.m. that morning, with weigh-ins and measurements before moving into the weight room for vertical and broad jump testing, and the 225-pound bench press.



Testing then moves into Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the speed and agility portion of pro day starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until roughly 1 p.m.



Testing held in Washington-Grizzly Stadium is open to the public, pending weather. The west gate to the stadium will be open unless snow forces a closure.



Fans are restricted from viewing the indoor portions of pro day and are restricted from accessing the field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Parking passes are available from the UM Police Department.



NFL teams that have confirmed they will send scouts this year include the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.



Pro day will be held in conjunction with the Grizzlies' first outdoor practice of the spring season, also scheduled or March 21. The Griz will hold three scrimmages on March 26, 31 and April 16 before concluding the spring season with the annual Spring Game, sponsored this year by Steve and Roxane Bryant.



Montana opens the 2016 season on September 3, hosting Saint Francis in Missoula, before taking on fellow FCS powerhouse Northern Iowa on September 10 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.



The Grizzlies fall schedule includes six home games in the regular season, capped off by the 116th Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19 in Missoula.



Participants

Herbert GamboaLBMontana

Nate HarrisCBMontana

Tyrone HolmesDEMontana

Eric JohnsonDB/SMontana

Jamaal JonesWRMontana

Jeremiah KoseLBMontana

Chris LiderP/KMontana

Tyler LucasWRMontana

Ellis Henderson (Jr.)WRMontana

Ben RobertsWRMontana

Kendrick Van AckerenLBMontana

Local school participants

Josh JamesOLCarroll College

Andre McCollouchWRRocky Mountain College



Pro day schedule



8:30 a.m. -9:45 a.m.

•Players check in.

10 a.m. begin testing

•Body measurements/paperwork (height/weight/hand/arm)



10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: hallway/weight room

1. Vertical Jump: main hallway

2. Broad Jump: weight room

3. 225-test: weight room



11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

1. 40-yard dash

2. Pro agility

3. L-drill

4. 60-yard shuttle

5. Position specific drills

Montana Sports Information