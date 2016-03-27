2nd Annual Ice Hockey Tournament held in honor of Former Helena Bighorns Wyatt Winfield

Three years ago, former Helena Bighorns ice hockey player, Wyatt Winfield, passed away in a car crash shortly after his jersey was retired from the Bighorns. This weekend at the Helena Ice Arena, thousands gathered to play hockey for a great cause at the second annual Wyatt Winfield Memorial three on three hockey tournament.

Forty teams signed up this year, which was a significant jump from the ten teams in last year's tourney. Hockey players from pee wee to the 50 and over league all gathered to play in the three on three contests. All proceeds generated from the tournament would go towards the Wyatt Winfield "Be Tough" Memorial Fund, which will help them create up to four scholarships for high school students in the former Bighorns' name.

"I know that Wyatt would be proud," said Wyatt's mother Bridgette Bellefleur. "He really loved skating with the younger kids, and helping them build their skills. I think he's smiling down on us."

"It's pretty good because we get to play the game that we like," said Shane Schroeder of the Winfield Grinders.

"It feels good because he was such a good hockey player, and it feels good to be here to play for him," said Pradrasc Whited of the Winfield Grinders. "He would say probably 'this is sweet.'"