Montana State Football Making Progress Under Choate Leadership

Into their second week of spring camp, the Bobcat football team has a new look, and there's a new way of doing things.

"I was really pleased with today. Today was the first day where I really felt like you could start to see some continuity on the offensive line, some flow on both sides of the ball," said head coach Jeff Choate.

"Like with anything, there's going to be some positives and some negatives on both sides. But I thought it was a good exchange overall and I'm pleased with our progress," said Choate.



While the Cats focus on implementing the new system, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Redshirt freshman Jordan Hoy is running with the second team, while transfer quarterback Tyler Bruggman appears to be the front runner.



"He didn't come in here and announce his presence. He came in here and out-worked other people, and is really appreciative of the opportunity to be here. I think we'll be able to build an offense around his strengths and it will be effective," said Choate.

"It's been great. We have four quarterbacks and all four can get the job done. It's a competition every day. We're all just pushing each other to get better," said quarterback Tyler Bruggman.



A couple of interesting notes from practice, former running back Tavon Dodd is working out with the defensive backs, and last year's starting middle linebacker is now working with the defensive line.



"I think he's a guy that can be really effective as an edge guy. He's a natural pass rusher. He has really good length. A lot of times, what we have to do is have the ability to effect the quarterback. What I'm trying to do is identify guys who have that natural pass rush ability that can get after the quarterback. We identified Grant as somebody who can do that," said Choate.

The 2016 Triangle Classic banquet is scheduled for Friday, April 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. The Montana State football team will also scrimmage on Saturday, April 9, 2016 at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. The time has yet to be determined.