Griz Football Wraps Up First Week of Spring Practice - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Griz Football Wraps Up First Week of Spring Practice

Posted: Updated:

The Griz football team has wrapped up it's first week of spring camp, and second year head coach Bob Stitt is focusing on his quarterbacks. Last year, the Griz dealt with several injuries with starting quarterback Brady Gustafson and fill-in quarterback Chad Chalich. Makena Simis also stepped in last year to help out in the quarterback position, but this year he's moving over to the wide receiver slot. Montana even brought in another quarterback, Reese Phillips, a Kentucky transfer to help out this season. For now, Coach Stitt says Brady Gustafson is the leader.

"It's much easier, Brady is our guy until somebody beats him out, and competition is good for everyone.  We brought in Reese to give in competition, and Chad is a proven guy who can win ball games for us.  So it's good to see those guys go out and compete in the spring, and we haven't seen much of Reese, so it's going to be good to see what he can do physically, but also when he's under the gun," said head coach Bob Stitt.

The Montana spring football game is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

