C.M. Russell Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams Gearing up for 2016 Season

The C.M. Russell boys and girls track and field teams are getting ready for the 2016 season. Last year, both the boys and girls placed 11th at the State meet. Both teams are bringing back some key athletes, which includes University of Great Falls javelin signee Shana Cosby along with senior Trevor Pepin, who won the javelin throw last year. Some of the current seniors have a strong outlook for this year's season.

"We look really good. I'm excited. The Jav at least is really strong. We all around just look like a really good team," said senior Shana Cosby.

"I think our team is looking pretty good. We're all out here having fun. We're just listening to our coaches really well. I think it will be a good season," said senior Noah Danielson.

"We're definitely looking really good. A lot of newcomers we recruited pretty hard. We got a lot of new guys and girls. Our varsity is looking really really well," said senior Trevor Pepin.

The Rustlers open the 2016 track and field season on Saturday, April 2, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. at Great Falls High school's Memorial Stadium. C.M. Russell will compete against Billings West and Helena Capital. In addition, the Great Falls high school boys and girls track and field teams will open their seasons on the road on Saturday, April 2, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. The Bison are competing against Billings Senior and Billings Skyview. The track meet will be held at Skyview high school.