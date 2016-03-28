Helena High Softball Preparing for 2016 Season Opener

The Helena High Bengals softball team was the four seed from the West at last year's State tournament as they made the dance for the first time since 2009. This year, they'll look for an even higher seed after having that previous experience at State. The strength of this year's team starts in the circle, as the Lady Bengals return second team All-Conference pitcher Terra Gilchrist. She finished second in the State in wins in her sophomore season. Gilchrist hopes to build on that experience.

"It gives just that boost of confidence going in," said Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte. "In terms of the girls have confidence in Terra. She did a great job as a sophomore last year."

"Obviously having a team behind you is really important," said Gilchrist. "So working with the team a lot during practice is helpful. We've got a lot of good girls this year anyways."

Helena High's season opener is a Crosstown matchup against the Helena Capital Lady Bruins. The game will be played at Northwest Park in Helena on Thursday, March 31, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.