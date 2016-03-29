MSUN Football Looks to put 2015 Behind Them, Continues Spring Drills

The MSU Northern Lights football team has a goal for the 2016 season, and that's...

"To win the Frontier so that's our goal. That's what we're pushing for this year," said senior defensive lineman Tyler Craig.

In order for that goal to become a reality this fall, the Lights are putting in the work at spring camp.

"We're really working on our special teams. I feel like if we get better at that, we'll have a more successful year next year. Just the basics. We're getting the basics down," said Craig.

Head coach Aaron Christensen enters his second year leading Lights football. His first year in 2015 was rough, as Northern lost all eleven games, finishing last in the Frontier Conference.

"Last season was last season. Though it was a tough season, it was a learning experience," said head coach Aaron Christensen.

In light of last year's challenges, this team is changing its mindset.

"We're kind of using it to fuel the fire. We're using that as motivation to make something happen," said Craig.

"Best thing about football is each year is a new slate. We are kind of going along with the guideline of what seems impossible is possible, the question is how you are going to do it and what are you going to do to achieve what we want to achieve." said senior running back Zach McKinley.

McKinley and Craig are two of 16 seniors who are looking to lead the turn around.

McKinley finished second in the league last year in rushing yards per game at 106 and scored 5 touchdowns. Craig anchored the defense finishing second in the Frontier with eight sacks.

"We're never done fighting. We're always going to keep coming back and try our hardest to get a solid season going," said Craig.

Christensen says junior quarterback Jess Krahn enters camp as their starter under center, but he'll have to keep proving himself to continue to keep that spot. As a sophomore last season, he threw for 1638 yards and eight touchdowns,

"Right now Jess Krahn is the guy who's coming back and has the most experience. Competition is competition. You got to compete and you gotta earn your spot. Now all of the quarterbacks have an opportunity to get in there and play and show what they can do."

The Lights hope to show they are much better than their winless campaign in 2015 would dictate. In a couple of weeks, fans can see how far they've progressed at the spring game in late April.