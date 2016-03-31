Conrad Golf Teams Prepare for 2016 Season

The Conrad boys and girls golf teams are getting ready to hit the golf course to compete in the Loyola Sacred Heart Spring Swing in Missoula on Friday. Last year the boys team were divisional champions and placed fifth in the class B state tournament. The girls came in 2nd place at divisionals. The Cowboys only return four seniors to the boys roster, which includes Rocky Mountain College Signee Logan Garman. The girls golf team only has two seniors this year

"We just want to go out and have a lot of fun. Have the kids really enjoy the game of golf and try to make everybody in Conrad proud," says head coach Todd Truscott

"This year, hopefully we can just improve and some of the younger guys can step up with the seniors that we lost and hopefully get first place," says Senior Trace Jochems