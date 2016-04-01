Carroll Track and Field Prepares for Home Meet - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll Track and Field Prepares for Home Meet

Posted: Updated:
Helena, MT -


This Saturday the Carroll Saints Track and Field team will host their first track meet of the year with the Carroll College Open. This will be an opportunity for the entire team to compete as only part of their team traveled to Great Falls for the UGF Open due to rest purposes. Last season Carroll hosted their first meet in 30 years and this year they are excited to not only host two meets, but to essentially open their outdoor season at home.

"It'll be nice to just have it here where I'm comfortable," said Saints sophomore 400m runner Kyle Nickol. "I've been running here for five years now so I'm very comfortable here. We don't have to travel, it'll be a good first meet."

"It gives us just a good boost being able to have more of our friends here and have more people come to support us," said Saints junior 400m runner Kara Barth. "Because not everyone travels to our meets even though they're pretty close, so I think that makes it a lot more fun and a lot more to look forward too."

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.