Carroll Track and Field Prepares for Home Meet



This Saturday the Carroll Saints Track and Field team will host their first track meet of the year with the Carroll College Open. This will be an opportunity for the entire team to compete as only part of their team traveled to Great Falls for the UGF Open due to rest purposes. Last season Carroll hosted their first meet in 30 years and this year they are excited to not only host two meets, but to essentially open their outdoor season at home.

"It'll be nice to just have it here where I'm comfortable," said Saints sophomore 400m runner Kyle Nickol. "I've been running here for five years now so I'm very comfortable here. We don't have to travel, it'll be a good first meet."

"It gives us just a good boost being able to have more of our friends here and have more people come to support us," said Saints junior 400m runner Kara Barth. "Because not everyone travels to our meets even though they're pretty close, so I think that makes it a lot more fun and a lot more to look forward too."