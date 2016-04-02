Carroll Football Holds Second Scrimmage of Spring Camp, Highlights from Saturday 4/2

Running back play highlighted Saturday's scrimmage at Nelson Stadium, marking the midway point in the spring football season.



Ryan Walsh caught the lone touchdown of the game out of backfield and Major Ali had four carries for a scrimmage-high 38 yards.



"There were pluses on both sides. There were times when the offense had their way and there were times when the defense had their way," head coach Mike Van Diest said. "We ran the ball pretty well with our top running backs. I am really impressed with Ryan Walsh and Major Ali, they ran hard. Ryan always gets out into the open field and Major is always going to go forward when he gets hit and I like to see that."



Walsh is stepping into the main role in the back field for the Saints and was most impressive in the open field where he made defenders miss. He tallied 31 yards on four carries and also tallied four receptions for 38 yards.



"When you look at what Ryan did last year, he was our leading receiver yardage wise and our leading rusher, they weren't great numbers but he did not start out as the number one guy," Van Diest said. "He has grown into that roll and he has three talented running backs pushing him from behind and I think competition makes everyone better."



The young offensive line is starting to find a grove but there is still a lot to learn after replacing both starting tackles, including First-Team All-American Josh James.



"There were times we picked up pressure but other times we had some missed assignments and didn't handle what the defensive line sent at us," Van Diest Said. "That is something we've got to do a better job at, when the guys know who to block they can be physical."



The passing game was serviceable under the circumstances. A strong wind, gusting up to 30 mph blasted the scrimmage but starting quarterback JT Linder still completed six passes on 13 attempts for 76 yards and the touchdown pass to Walsh, a floater to his fingertips in the back of the end zone.



"The wind had some impact on his throws but early on he made some great throws and later it got away from him a little bit," Van DIest said. "At this time of year we really just want to see him learn and grow. There was one play he should have thrown the ball away and didn't, coach (Nick) Howlett brought him over, talked to him about it and when he got in that same situation again, he made the right decision. It is great to see some of that improvement in decision making."



Cameron Nelson caught two passes for 19 yards and Kyle Griffithtallied a single catch for 16 yards.



Beaugh Meyer, Chris Emter and David Barnett were late to the scrimmage Saturday but didn't feel the wrath of the coaches because the three were competing in the Carroll College Open across town at Vigilant Stadium.



Barnett won the javelin and hit the NAIA B qualifier, Meyer took first in the shot put and Emter placed second in both the shot put and the discus.



"We'd love to have them here for the whole scrimmage but it is great to see them go out and compete," Van DIest said. "Those guys are so important for us as in leadership roles. I like to have them out there playing hard but they were able to do both today and that is pretty special."



Two weeks remain on the Carroll spring schedule and the lone scrimmage remaining on the schedule is the annual spring game which is slated for April 16.

Carroll College Sports Information