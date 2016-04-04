Former US Women's Team Soccer Star Abby Wambach Arrested - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Former US Women's Team Soccer Star Abby Wambach Arrested

Former U.S. Women's Soccer Player, Abby Wambach, who retired from playing soccer in 2015, was arrested late Saturday night in Portland, Oregon. Wambach was charged with a misdemeanor of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII)- Alcohol. According to authorities, Abby Wambach ran a red light and was pulled over by police. She also failed field sobriety tests and failed a breath test at the Portland Central Precinct. The soccer star was booked and released from the Multnomah County Jail on her own recognizance. Wambach is also tied here to Great Falls, Montana, as she's visited the Electric City for many years.

Wambach released a statement on her Facebook page, which states the following:

"Last night i was arrested for DUII in Portland after dinner at a friend's house. Those that know me, know that i have always demanded excellence from myself. I have let myself and others down. I take full responsibility for my actions. This is all on me. I promise that i will do whatever it takes to ensure that my horrible mistake is never repeated. I am so sorry to my family, friends, fans and those that look to follow a better example. - Abby.

