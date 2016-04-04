Belgrade Family Participates in Arm Wrestling Competition

For the last six years, Belgrade's Derik Guille has been doing this - chalks up his hands, steps up onto the podium, locks grips - Then uses every ounce of muscle.



"You just got to not care if the other person across from you is out of position. You're there to win and that's it," said arm wrestler Derick Guille.

This is the World Arm Wrestling League competition. On the line is a trip to Las Vegas and a spot at the finals.

"This is the first time I've pulled super heavy weights. So I'm in a whole different class of guys," said Guille.

While he may be in a whole new class, he's sure not far from the people he loves. It turns out Derik's not the only arm wrestler in his family. His wife Vanessa takes part as well.



"I just started this past year. So I'm still new to it and still learning. This is his thing. So I consult him to see if he wants me to pull or not," said arm wrestler Vanessa Guille.

Win or lose the Guille's look at arm wrestling as a family event, and a chance to spend some time together.

"It's a load of fun. I love it. My wife loves it, my little boy loves it. You meet a lot of cool people here. It's just an awesome thing to do," said Guille.

"As a family, it's a sport and it's a family gathering. We see people from different states who we haven't seen. So it's pretty awesome," said Guille.

