4/4: Senior Standout - Conrad's Logan Garman

Conrad High School's senior Logan Garman is a two sport athlete for the Cowboys. He excels in both basketball and golf and he's definitely an athletic kid. Logan Garman is this week's senior standout.

When the Conrad basketball team needs to ramp up its scoring game, the Cowboys can count on senior Logan Garman to knock down the three!

The 6'4 shooter proved he could make the long jumper behind the arc at the Northern B Divisional Tournament against Fairfield, and even in the divisional challenge game against Shelby.

Even though Conrad were one game short of making it to the Class B State Tournament this year, Logan says he enjoyed the experience.

"I loved playing with the team," said senior Logan Garman. "This year was my best year as a Cowboy and we made it the farthest, and it was kind of good to go out that way as a senior."

"He did a lot of things for us," said head basketball coach Tyson Anderson. "It's going to be hard to replace him, and I think him along with is other seniors put a good stamp on the program by finishing strong at the end when we wanted to show our best."

While Logan has closed the chapter on his high school basketball career he's taken his athleticism over to the golf course, sending golf balls sailing into an open field for the Conrad Cowboys golf team.

"My parents got me a junior kit when I was in junior high. I just noticed I could hit the ball okay in my back yard for years, and I thought I'm going to pursue this and it's definitely my favorite sport to play," said Garman.

"He loves hitting the ball farther than I do," said golf coach Todd Truscott. "When we started I could out drive him. Now he just flies it by me and just giving me that little smile out of his mouth, and loves it. He's fun to have in practice too."

Last year, Logan helped the boys golf team win the divisional tournament and place fifth at the Class B State Tourney.

"He's out here early before practice hitting golf balls. He's stays later than almost everybody hitting golf balls. Really just being a leader. He's loves just helping other kids out and he's just a great captain for the team," said Truscott.

Next year, Logan will play on an even more competitive golf course, as he's committed to play at Rocky Mountain College next year.

"I just thought Rocky would be a great school. They have a cool program that I'll be going into and I look forward to that."

But before he thinks of next year, he hopes to place in the individual Top 20 list at this year's State tournament.