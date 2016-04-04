C.M. Rustlers Softball Prepares for Non-Conference Games in Hele - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

C.M. Rustlers Softball Prepares for Non-Conference Games in Helena

Posted:

The C.M. Rustlers softball team was back at practice after competing in the Great Falls Jamboree this weekend which the Rustlers beat Hellgate, lost to Sentinel, and tied against Helena High and Big Sky. Even though, those games do not count C.M.R. is preparing for two non-conference match-ups that do count against Helena High and Capital on Tuesday. Head coach Lindsay Gufstafson says the team's defense is looking good, but she wants to see more improvement on offense.

"Our seniors just need to step up this week and lead the team," said Rustlers head softball coach Lindsey Gustafson."And we have a senior outfield and that's excited and see where they could go, and our whole line up needs to be consistent in putting the ball in play."

"I think we bond great as a team," said Rustlers sr. center fielder Brenna Bushard. "I think that we really mesh together and I think just team work and being able to stay motivated in the important moments is what is going to do us."

The Lady Rustlers play tomorrow at Mihelish Fields in Helena at 3:00 P.M. against Helena High and 5 P.M. against Capital.

