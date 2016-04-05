Griz Defense Make Progress at Spring Camp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Griz Defense Make Progress at Spring Camp

The Griz football team has two scrimmages left before the end of spring camp, and one side of the ball is making big improvements, which is the defense.

The Griz have had to deal with several changes on that side of the ball this year, which includes losing defensive coordinator Ty Gregorak to Montana State. Montana lost seniors Tyrone Holmes and Derek Crittenden from the defensive line. Despite these hurdles, head coach Bob Stitt is still impressed on how well that particular part of the defense is coming together.

"They've been doing it all spring practice, and we're excited about those guys.  Coach Hendricks is doing a great job with the young guys bringing them along and they come with a lot of energy every single day of practice and they showed it again today.  We're not going to take a step back next year up front.  We lost a couple really good players from that group, and we're going to be able to move some guys in and be really good up front," said head coach Bob Stitt.

Montana has two scrimmages left in spring camp - April 16, 2016 and April 23, 2016 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

