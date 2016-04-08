Joe Thiesmann Visits Great Falls for Triangle Classic Banquet

Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann isn't a stranger to the State of Montana.

"I was up in Bozeman about two weeks ago. I've been in Missoula before also," said Joe Theismann.

Now, he's in Great Falls.

"It seems like Montana is the state that I wind up in when I travel out this way, and it's just wonderful," said Theismann.

Even though Theismann came to Great Falls to the guest speaker at the Triangle Classic Banquet, he took some time before today's press conference to golf at the Meadow Lark Golf Club in the Electric City.

"Golf is my obsession. God did I have a great day today. I made seven birdies today," said Theismann.

He still has that competitive bone in his body.

"I bogeyed two of the Par 5's. I'm so ticked off. I shot 69 today, and it should have been, you know it's one of those could of would have should of deals."

Out of all the places Theismann could visit in the Electric City, he had his eyes set on spot in particular.

"I'm a sucker for Dairy Queen. I really am," said Theismann.

He did in fact enjoy an icecream treat prior to his speaking engagement at tonight's banquet.

Theismann says he plans to speak on the importance of seizing life's opportunities, which he points out how the Bobcats football team has a chance to start this year's season with a clean slate.

"The unique thing about this group tomorrow in the scrimmage, they won't be the same as the one next year and the one after and the one after it. So they have a chance to make their own piece of history. And that's something I want to talk to them about," said Theismann.

"Just a little bit of words of encouragement and advice from somebody that has the resume. I think it's hard not to listen and perk up," said Jeff Choate."

Joe Theismann hopes his words of wisdom will help further the success of Montana State football.