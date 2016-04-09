Triangle Classic Hosts Football and Cheer Camp, Saturday 4/9 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Triangle Classic Hosts Football and Cheer Camp, Saturday 4/9

Before the Montana State football Triangle Classic scrimmage on Saturday in Great Falls, Montana, the Bobcats met with kids in the community as part of their football and cheer camp. The kids were split into different stations, where they practiced throwing, running and lineman drills. Kids could even get some cheer tips from the Montana State spirit squad. Members from both teams had fun playing with the kids. 

"It feels wonderful. I did this as a little youngster just like these guys behind me. So it feels good to give back. These are our future. They help us out and it's fun to see these guys run around and play football just like us," said head coach Jeff Choate.

"I love Great Falls. This is my fourth time being here. Every time it's better than the last. It's always really fun to be involved with the community and work with the kiddos. Just to be able to take our weekends and spread bobcat spirit," said senior cheerleader Makenzie Dunkle.

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

