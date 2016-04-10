Carroll's Tess Easton Makes School History With No-Hitter Finish Against College of Idaho, Recap and Highlights from Saturday 4/9

Tess Eaton threw the first no-hitter in Carroll College history and the pitchers received plenty of run support as the Saints earned a pair of shut out wins over the College of Idaho 6-0, 4-0 Saturday at Centenniall Park in Helena.



Kaydee Parsons got the start at third base in the first game and made the most of it with a RBI single to deep right-center field, scoring Taylor Ostwald and giving the Saints a 1-0 lead after two innings.



Courtney Cloud added to the lead in the fourth inning with a RBI single to center field scoring Otswald. Carroll led 2-0 after four innings.



The Saints broke open the lead in the sixth inning, starting with another RBI single by Cloud, this time with the base loaded. Tianna Sell scored on the next at-bat off of a misplayed grounder by the Yotes. With the Saints leading 4-0,Madison Soper came in to pinch-hit with the bases loaded still. She singled to left-center field, driving in both Ostwald and Cloud to give the Saints the 6-0 victory.



Megan Gipe got the start for the Saints, after throwing a complete game one run performance the game before. She followed up with a complete game shutout, her first of the season. Gipe gave up four hits and walked two while striking out six and improved to 5-6 on the year with a 3.03 ERA.



"We committed to quality at-bats and defense and it payed off this weekend." Head Coach Aaron Jackson said. "They are an unselfish group and care about each other and that showed."



Carroll jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the second game, starting with Soper scoring on an error. The next batter was Allison Bayer who reached based on a wild throw that scored both Blake and Jaylin Kenney. The final run came home on a ground out by Sell, and put the Saints up 4-0 after three innings.



However, one run would have been enough for Eaton. She struck out a career-high eight batters, including the entire side in the second and the fifth.



Eaton started the game strong, retiring eight-straight batters between the first and third inning. After allowing a walk to start the fourth, Eaton preceded to sit down nine of the next ten batters.



She ran into trouble in the final inning after issuing two walks and an error loaded the bases with one out. Eaton got the next two batters to fly out and ground out, securing the first no-hitter in school history.



"I actually had no idea I was throwing a no-hitter." Eaton said. "The team had my back defensively and offensively and I couldn't be more proud of them."



The Saints improve to 21-15 on the season and 8-8 in Cascade Conference play after winning six of their last seven games. Carroll sits atop the East Division with a 5-3 record after sweeping Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho. The next game for the Saints will be Tuesday in Missoula against University of Montana at 3 p.m.

