Carroll Softball Wears Pink to Show Support in Jamie Ereth's Fight Against Breast Cancer

For having school colors of purple and gold, there sure was a lot of pink this Saturday as the Carroll Saints softball team held it's annual Strike Out Cancer day for one of their own.

"It meant so much to me to be able to work with these girls through the year, and have that to fall back on as we struggled with this terrible disease that my daughter had," said Saints pitching coach John Hawe.

Saints pitching coach John Hawe has had a lot more on his mind then just strikes and balls this season. Last July his daughter Jamie was diagnosed with breast cancer. With the support of her entire family Jamie was able to fight the cancer and just two months ago was pronounced cancer free.

"You have two choices in that situation, and that's what I ask my team before every game," said Hawe. "'What's it going to be? Fight or flight?' And let me tell you, with this young lady it was fight all the way."

"No matter what it is you have to take on that attitude that you're going to get through this, you're going to fight, you're going to be strong," said John's daughter Jamie Ereth. "Really when you get that diagnosis you really have to just switch to that. You have to fight from that point on."

Jamie won her fight with breast cancer, and the Saints showed their support in their uniforms. Pink bows, armbands, eye black, or eye pink, hats, and even head coach Aaron Jackson wearing pink shorts for the day. And the support was felt throughout.

"It's a great feeling to know how much support I have in this community, and in this venue of the Carroll College softball team," said Jamie. "It's truly an honor today."

But their uniforms weren't the only honor. Prior to the Saints first game versus College of Idaho it was time for the pitching coach's daughter to throw out the first pitch.

"It felt good, it felt good," laughed Jamie. "I'm pretty sure it was a strike."

"I told her to keep it down, and throw a strike," laughed John. "That was about it."

On a day that was meant to honor one of their own the Carroll Saints softball team followed Jamie's model by sweeping their opponent, and didn't even allow a single run on Jamie's big day.