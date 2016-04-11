Senior Standout: Jefferson's Jered Padmos

"I come out to warm up for track, talk to coach to ask if I can get out a little bit early to get out on the course at a reasonable time," said Jefferson senior Jered Padmos. "Usually I'm playing that ninth whole when it's getting dark."

Jefferson's Jered Padmos is a pretty busy guy. Quarterbacking the football team in the fall, starting in basketball in the winter, and now in the spring he runs track, and is also a part of the golf team. And with two sports in the spring, he's got to stay organized.

"Last year coach Layng told us she'd basically balance her schedule to allow us to to do both sports, as well as we had to balance ours," said Padmos.

"It's a lot of juggling, a lot of being organized," said Jefferson track and field head coach Sarah Layng. "He's competitive, he's athletic, he likes to be busy, so I think in that sense he's a very hard worker."

This fall Jered is headed to MSU to compete at punter and kicker for the Bobcats football team, and after helping Jefferson take second in the 4x400 meter race at state track meet last year, he's hoping his versatility will be an asset on special teams.

"They've said a lot about that with my athletic ability that they'd be able to put stuff into the playbook for me since I played quarterback to be able to put in the fakes and that," said Padmos.

"I do use actually football for a lot of motivation," said Layng. "Just 'This will be better for you, you'll be a better football player.'"

The benefits of track are obvious for his future football career, but what about golf?

"Just love playing the game," said Padmos. "I've played it since I was younger. My dad used to always take me to the driving range when I was really little. I've played it since I was little, and I just love playing the game."

Jered loves playing many games, as evidenced by his 12 varsity letters during his four years at Jefferson. Some people would say he's busy, but Jered prefers to think of it as committed.