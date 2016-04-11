Senior Standout: Jefferson's Jered Padmos - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senior Standout: Jefferson's Jered Padmos

Posted: Updated:

"I come out to warm up for track, talk to coach to ask if I can get out a little bit early to get out on the course at a reasonable time," said Jefferson senior Jered Padmos. "Usually I'm playing that ninth whole when it's getting dark."

Jefferson's Jered Padmos is a pretty busy guy. Quarterbacking the football team in the fall, starting in basketball in the winter, and now in the spring he runs track, and is also a part of the golf team. And with two sports in the spring, he's got to stay organized.

"Last year coach Layng told us she'd basically balance her schedule to allow us to to do both sports, as well as we had to balance ours," said Padmos.

"It's a lot of juggling, a lot of being organized," said Jefferson track and field head coach Sarah Layng. "He's competitive, he's athletic, he likes to be busy, so I think in that sense he's a very hard worker."

This fall Jered is headed to MSU to compete at punter and kicker for the Bobcats football team, and after helping Jefferson take second in the 4x400 meter race at state track meet last year, he's hoping his versatility will be an asset on special teams.

"They've said a lot about that with my athletic ability that they'd be able to put stuff into the playbook for me since I played quarterback to be able to put in the fakes and that," said Padmos.

"I do use actually football for a lot of motivation," said Layng. "Just 'This will be better for you, you'll be a better football player.'"

The benefits of track are obvious for his future football career, but what about golf?

"Just love playing the game," said Padmos. "I've played it since I was younger. My dad used to always take me to the driving range when I was really little. I've played it since I was little, and I just love playing the game."

Jered loves playing many games, as evidenced by his 12 varsity letters during his four years at Jefferson. Some people would say he's busy, but Jered prefers to think of it as committed.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.