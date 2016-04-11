Montana's Josh Boka and Parker Breeding Make a Mark at Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Florida

Final Results from the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo held in Kissimmee, Florida on April 7-10, 2016.

All-around cowboy: Josh Peek, $30,160, steer wrestling and tie-down roping.

Bareback riding: First round: 1. (tie) Chase Erickson, on United Pro Rodeo’s Little Dougy, and R.C. Landingham, on Big Rafter Rodeo’s Logan’s Crossing, Mason Clements, on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Miss Dunny, Tim O’Connell, on Korkow Rodeo’s Bambino Vold, 83.5 points, $4,121 each; 5. Ty Breuer, 80.5, $1,311; 6. Jake Brown, 80, $937. Second round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 87 points on Harry Vold Rodeo’s Painted Coast, $6,182; 2. Jake Brown, 85, $4,683; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Clayton Biglow, 82.5, $2,810 each; 5. Evan Jayne, 81.5, $1,311; 6. R.C. Landingham, 81, $937. Average: 1. Tim O’Connell, 170.5 points on two head, $6,182; 2. Jake Brown, 165, $4,683; 3. R.C. Landingham, 164.5, $3,372; 4. Chase Erickson, 164, $2,248; 5. Ty Breuer, 159.5, $1,311; 3. Clayton Biglow, 158.5, $937. Semifinals: 1. Frank Morton, 85 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s YoYo, $7,493; 2. (tie) Chase Lambert and Evan Jayne, 80, $4,683 each; 4. (tie) Tanner Aus and Tim O’Connell, 77, $937 each.Finals: 1. Tim O’Connell, 84 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Feather Fluffer, $7,493; 2. Evan Jayne, 80, $5,620; 3. Frank Morton, 77, $3,747; 4. Chase Erickson, 74, $1,873.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Sterling Lambert, 4.6 seconds, $6,182; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.8, $4,683; 3. (tie) Cody Pratt and Jule Hazen, 4.9, $2,810 each; 5. Shayde Etherton, 5.3, $1,311; 6. (tie) Colt Floyd and Blaine Jones, 5.6, $468 each. Second round: 1. Josh Peek, 4.0 seconds, $6,182; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.2, $4,683; 3. Jon Ragatz, 4.6, $3,311; 4. Josh Boka, 4.7, $2,248; 5. Ty Erickson, 4.8, $1,311; 6. Juan Alcazar Jr., 5.0, $937. Average: 1. Riley Duvall, 9.0 seconds on two head, $6,182; 2. Josh Peek, 9.6, $4,683; 3. Sterling Lambert, 9.9, $3,311; 4. Josh Boka, 10.3, $2,248; 5. Jule Hazen, 10.8, $1,311; 6. Cody Pratt, 11.8, $937. Semifinals: 1. Sterling Lambert, 4.2 seconds, $7,493; 2. Josh Peek, 4.3, $5,620; 3. Josh Boka, 4.4, $3,747; 4. Kyle Whitaker, 4.8, $1,873. Finals: 1. Josh Boka, 4.5 seconds, $7,493; 2. Kyle Whitaker, $5,620; 3. Josh Peek, 5.1, $3,747; 4. Sterling Lambert, 5.2, $1,873.7

Team roping: First round: 1. Jake Orman/Tyler Domingue, 5.3 seconds, $6,182 each; 2. Billy Bob Brown/Garrett Jess, 6.3, $4,683; 3. J.B. Lord/Levi Lord, 6.5, $3,372; 4. Andrew Ward/Tyler Worley, 6.6, $2,248; 5. (tie) Tyler Wade/Kinney Harrell, Barak Freeman/Asher Freeman and Eric Fabian/Shawn Quinn, 6.9, $749 each. Second round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Jake Long, 4.8 seconds. $6,182 each; 2. Matt Sherwood/Quinn Kesler, 5.1, $4,683; 3. Spencer Mitchell/Russell Cardoza, 5.3, $3,372; 4. Jade Stoddard/Ike Folsom, 5.5, $2,247; 5. Shawn Bessette/Sid Sporer, 6.1, $1,311; 6. Billy Brown/Garrett Jess, 6.2, $937. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Billy Brown/Garrett Jess and Jake Orman/Tyler Domingue, 12.5 seconds on two head, $5,433 each; 3. Shawn Bessette/Sid Sporer, 13.4, $4,683; 4. Ryan VonAhn/J.W. Beck, 13.5, $2,247; 5. Jade Stoddard/Ike Folsom, $1,311; 6. Coleman Proctor/Jake Long, 15.1, $937. Semifinals: 1. Jake Orman/Tyler Domingue, 6.5 seconds, $7,493 each; 2. Shawn Bessette/Sid Sporer, 7.3, $5,620; 3. Billy Brown/Garrett Jess, 7.4, $3,747; 4. Colman Proctor/Jake Long, 11.3, $1,873. Finals: 1. Jake Orman/Tyler Domingue, 4.4 seconds, $7,493 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Jake Long, 5.0, $5,620; 3. Shawn Bessette/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $3,747; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 84 points on Sutton Rodeo’s Prom Night, $6,182; 2. Allen Boore, 82, $4,683; 3. J.J. Elshere, 81, $3,372; 4. (tie) Sam Spreadborough, Heith DeMoss and Rusty Wright, 80.5, $1,499 each. Second round: 1. Joaquin Real, 83 points on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Another Gray, $6,182; 2. (tie) Curtis Garton and J.J. Elshere, 82, $4,028; 4. Allen Boore, 81.5, $2,248; 5. Rusty Wright, 81, $1,311; 6. (tie) Doug Aldridge and Sam Spreadborough, 79.5, $468 each. Average leaders: 1. Allen Boore, 163.5 points on two head, $6,182; 2. J.J. Elshere, 163, $4,683; 3. Rusty Wright, 161.5, $3,372; 4. Curtis Garton, 161, $2,247; 5. Sam Spreadborough, 160, $1,311; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 159, $937. Semifinals: 1. Rusty Wright, 84 points on Rafter H Rodeo’s Spade, $7,493; 2. Jesse James Kirby, 83, $5,620; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 80.5, $3,747; 4. Sam Spreadborough, 79.5, $1,873. Finals: 1. Rusty Wright, 85.5 points on Brookman-Hyland Rodeo’s Kid Rock, $7,493; 2. Jacobs Crawley, 84, $5,620; 3. Sam Spreadborough, 79.5, $3,747; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Sterling Smith, 7.8 seconds, $6,182; 2. Josh Peek, 7.9, $4,683; 3. Cole Bailey, 8.7, $3,372; 4. Taylor Santos, 8.9, $2,248; 5. Timber Moore, 9.8, $1,311; 6. Brice Ingo, 10.0, $937. Second round: 1. Clint Kindred, 8.2 seconds, $6,182; 2. J.D. Kibbe, 8.4, $4,683; 3. Blake Ash, 8.8, $3,372; 4. Cy Eames, 9.0, $2,248; 5. (tie) Timber Moore, Blake Hirdes, Sterling Smith and Josh Peek, 9.2, $562 each. Average leaders: 1. Sterling Smith, 17.0 seconds on two head, $6,182; 2. Josh Peek, 17.1, $4,683; 3. Cole Bailey, 18.8, $3,272; 4. Timber Moore, 19.0, $2,248; 5. Clint Kindred, 19.2, $1,311; 6. Blake Hirdes, 19.4, $937. Semifinals: 1. Cole Bailey, 7.8 seconds, $7,493; 2. Taylor Santos, 8.2, $5,620; 3. Clint Kindred, 8.4, $3,747; 4. Blake Hirdes, 9.5, $1,873. Finals: 1. Clint Kindred, 7.9 seconds, $7,493; 2. Blake Hirdes, 8.3, $5,620; 3. Taylor Santos, 9.9, $3,747; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Sherry Cervi, 15.58 seconds, $6,182; 2. Emily Miller, 15.86, $4,683; 3. Sarah Kieckhefer, 15.90, $3,372; 4. Kelly Tovar, 15.92, $3,372; 5. Calyssa Thomas, 15.94, $1,311; 6. Ivy Conrado, 15.95, $937. Second round: 1. Emily Miller, 15.71 seconds, $6,182; 2. Ivy Conrado, 15.77, $4,683; 3. Natalie Foutch, 15.84, $3,372; 4. Sherry Cervi, 15.86, $2,248; 5. (tie) Callahan Crossley and Andrea Busby, 15.91, $1,124 each. Average leaders: 1. Sherry Cervi, 31.44 seconds on two head, $6,182; 2. Emily Miller, 31.57, $4,683; 3. Ivy Conrado, 31.72, $3,372; 4. Sarah Kieckhefer, 31.96, $2,248; 5. (tie) Callahan Crossley and Kristine Knauf, 31.97, $1,124 each. Semifinals:1.Callahan Crossley, 15.81 seconds, $7,493; 2. Pamela Capper, 15.95, $5,620; 3. Ivy Conrado, 16.02, $3,747; 4. Sarah Kieckhefer, 16.06, $1,873. Finals: 1. Ivy Conrado, 15.47 seconds, $7,493; 2. Callahan Crossley, 15.76, $3,747; 3. Sarah Kieckhefer, 15.90, $3,737; 4. Pamela Capper, 16.07, $1,873.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Jake Gowdy, 81 points on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Gentleman Jack, $6,182; 2. Cody Rostockyj, 80.5, $4,683; 3. Lon Danley, 75.5, $3,372; no other qualified rides.Second round: 1. Parker Breding, 86 points on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Sour Mash, $6,182; 2. Jake Gowdy, 79.5, $4,683; 3. Lane Selz, 76, $3,372; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Jake Gowdy, 160.5 points on two head, $6,182; 2. Parker Breding, 86 points on one head, $4,683; 3. Cody Rostockyj, 80, $3,372; 4. Lane Selz, 76, $2,248; 5. Lon Danley, 75, $1,311; no other qualified rides. Semifinals: No qualified rides. Finals: 1. Parke Breding, 87.5 points on Brookman-Hyland Rodeo’s Little Chubby, $7,493; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $704,353. Stock contractors: Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo, Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, United Pro Rodeo, Brookman-Hyland Rodeo, Big Rafter Rodeo, Klein Brothers Pro Rodeo, Harry Vold Rodeo, Korkow Rodeos, Hi Lo ProRodeo, Rafter H Rodeo Livestock, Silver Spurs Club, Sutton Rodeos, Three Hills Rodeo, Silver Creek Rodeo, Pickett Rodeo and Stace Smith Pro Rodeos, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.

Courtesy: RNCFR