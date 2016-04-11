C.M. Russell Tennis Prepares for Billings Invite

The C.M. Russell boys and girls tennis teams are preparing for the Billings invite on Friday and Saturday. So far this season, the girls are 2-2-3, and the boys are 3-4. Last year, the girls team placed third at the State tourney and the boys came in thirteenth place. On Saturday, April 9, 2016, the Rustlers fell to Bozeman at home. Head coach Bailey Lagge says playing the tough teams now is preparing C.M. Russell for what lies ahead this season, such as the Billings Invite, as well as, the divisional and state tournaments.

"It's great to see the kids to come off the court and being positive about it and take away all that they can as far as learning with it," said head coach Bailey Lagge.

"Definitely a rebuilding year. We've kind of been working on the mental side of things. It's kind of the chance to practice our stroke. Practice our game, and kind of learn how to be in control mentally on the court. Even if we don't place or do as well as this year as we liked to, there's always next year to kind of build on the foundation we're building this year," said sophomore Mackenzie George.

"We just need to work on our consistency. Everybody needs to become more consistent I feel like. I want us all going to State. I want more people going to State. That's what I want," said senior Roy Munns.

BILLINGS TENNIS INVITATIONAL 2016

OPPONENTS GIRLS SITE BOYS SITE DAY TIME

ROUND ONE B-West vs. Bozeman Yellowstone C/C Rose Park Fri. 8:45-11:45 B-Senior vs. CMRussell Pioneer-A Pioneer-B Fri. 8:45-11:45 B-Skyview vs. Glendive Skyview High Castle Rock Fri. 8:45-11:45 B-Central vs. Great Falls MSU-B Central Park Fri. 8:45-11:45 ROUND TWO B-West vs. B-Central Yellowstone C/C Rose Park Fri. 12:30-3:30 B-Senior vs. Bozeman Pioneer-A Pioneer-B Fri. 12:30-3:30 B-Skyview vs. CMRussell Skyview High Castle Rock Fri. 12:30-3:30 Glendive vs. Great Falls MSU-B Central Park Fri. 12:30-3:30 ROUND THREE B-West vs. Great Falls Yellowstone C/C Rose Park Fri. 4:15-7:15 B-Senior vs. B-Central Pioneer-A Pioneer-B Fri. 4:15-7:15 B-Skyview vs. Bozeman Skyview High Castle Rock Fri. 4:15-7:15 Glendive vs. CMRussell MSU-B Central Park Fri. 4:15-7:15

