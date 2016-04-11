C.M. Russell Tennis Prepares for Billings Invite - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

C.M. Russell Tennis Prepares for Billings Invite

The C.M. Russell boys and girls tennis teams are preparing for the Billings invite on Friday and Saturday. So far this season, the girls are 2-2-3, and the boys are 3-4. Last year, the girls team placed third at the State tourney and the boys came in thirteenth place. On Saturday, April 9, 2016, the Rustlers fell to Bozeman at home. Head coach Bailey Lagge says playing the tough teams now is preparing C.M. Russell for what lies ahead this season, such as the Billings Invite, as well as, the divisional and state tournaments.

"It's great to see the kids to come off the court and being positive about it and take away all that they can as far as learning with it," said head coach Bailey Lagge.

"Definitely a rebuilding year. We've kind of been working on the mental side of things. It's kind of the chance to practice our stroke. Practice our game, and kind of learn how to be in control mentally on the court. Even if we don't place or do as well as this year as we liked to, there's always next year to kind of build on the foundation we're building this year," said sophomore Mackenzie George.

"We just need to work on our consistency. Everybody needs to become more consistent I feel like.  I want us all going to State. I want more people going to State. That's what I want," said senior Roy Munns.

BILLINGS TENNIS INVITATIONAL 2016

OPPONENTS                         GIRLS SITE       BOYS SITE        DAY           TIME

ROUND ONE

B-West vs. Bozeman               Yellowstone C/C  Rose Park            Fri.             8:45-11:45

B-Senior vs. CMRussell         Pioneer-A             Pioneer-B             Fri.             8:45-11:45

B-Skyview vs. Glendive         Skyview High      Castle Rock         Fri.             8:45-11:45

B-Central vs. Great Falls       MSU-B                Central Park       Fri.             8:45-11:45

ROUND TWO

B-West vs. B-Central              Yellowstone C/C  Rose Park            Fri.             12:30-3:30

B-Senior vs. Bozeman            Pioneer-A             Pioneer-B             Fri.             12:30-3:30

B-Skyview vs. CMRussell      Skyview High      Castle Rock         Fri.             12:30-3:30

Glendive vs. Great Falls         MSU-B                Central Park       Fri.             12:30-3:30

ROUND THREE

B-West vs. Great Falls            Yellowstone C/C  Rose Park            Fri.             4:15-7:15

B-Senior vs. B-Central           Pioneer-A             Pioneer-B             Fri.             4:15-7:15

B-Skyview vs. Bozeman         Skyview High      Castle Rock         Fri.             4:15-7:15

Glendive vs. CMRussell         MSU-B                Central Park       Fri.             4:15-7:15

OPPONENTS                         GIRLS SITE       BOYS SITE        DAY           TIME

ROUND FOUR

B-West vs. Glendive               Yellowstone C/C  Rose Park            Sat.             9:00-12:00

B-Senior vs. Great Falls         Pioneer-A             Pioneer-B             Sat.             9:00-12:00

B-Skyview vs. B-Central        Skyview High      Castle Rock         Sat.             9:00-12:00

CMRussell vs. Bozeman         MSU-B                Central Park       Sat.             9:00-12:00

ROUND FIVE

B-West vs. CMRussell            Yellowstone C/C  Rose Park            Sat.             12:45-3:45

B-Senior vs. Glendive             Pioneer-A             Pioneer-B             Sat.             12:45-3:45

B-Skyview vs. Great Falls      Skyview High      Castle Rock         Sat.             12:45-3:45

Bozeman vs. B-Central          MSU-B                Central Park       Sat.             12:45-3:45

