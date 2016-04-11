Carroll's Tess Eaton Receives Cascade Conference Pitcher of the Week Recognition

The Carroll softball team had an eventful weekend, even making big strides in the Cascade Conference, as well as, making school history.

The Saints pulled off a pair of sweeps over Eastern Oregon and the College of Idaho to move into a first place in the East division of the Cascade conference, but Carroll ended the weekend with a bit of an exclamation mark. In game two of the Saints sweep over the College of Idaho. Freshman pitcher Tess Eaton made school history with eight strikeouts and Carroll's first ever no hitter. While she couldn't take all the credit, she says it was a team effort that got it done.

"What's funny is that I didn't know I was throwing that until it was announced after the game," said Eaton. "I was beyond impressed with our girls. I'm so beyond proud of them right now just with hitting, and defense, they had my back the whole time," said Eaton.

"Just a great moment to cap off this weekend as a team going 4-0, and then to cap it off with two shutouts, and the first no hitter in school history," said Saints head coach Aaron Jackson. "Tess just rocked it today on the mound," Jackson.

Tess Eaton's no-hitter was the first in school history and earned another first when she was named Cascade Conference Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 3rd – 10th.



Eaton tossed the no-hitter on Saturday, completing the sweep of College of Idaho 4-0. She went seven innings, with a career high eight strike outs, including striking out the side twice in the second and fifth innings.



Eaton also pitched Friday, picking of the victory over Eastern Oregon after coming in for relief in the fourth inning. She pitched four scoreless-innings, only allowing two hits and struck out one.



After two victories this weekend, Eaton improved to 5-3 on the season with a 3.12 ERA and 32 strike outs in 49.1 innings pitched.



The Saints swept Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho to improve to 21-15 on the season with an 8-8 record in conference play. Carroll takes on University of Montana on Tuesday before facing University of Great Falls in back-to-back doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.



Carroll Sports Information