Carroll Saints Holds Spring Camp to Wrap up Spring Camp, Highlights and Recap from Saturday 4/16

Redshirt freshman Major Ali scored three touchdowns and JT Linder was efficient to lead a potent Carroll offense Saturday in the final scrimmage of the spring drills for the Carroll College football team.



Linder finished the game eight of nine with 60 yards to lead Carroll quarterbacks while rushing for eight yards on four carries.



"It was a lot of fun to get back on the field." said Linder. "We can work on our tempo and getting a stronger bond with each other and that will come with more reps."



Tanner Gustavsen saw action under center going seven for 11 with 58 yards in the air and 17 on the ground in four attempts.



The Saints focused on the running game, handling the ball off 43 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns. New addition Ali helped carry the load along with returning starters Dylan Green and Ryan Walsh.



"We needed to improve our rushing game from last year." said head coach Mike Van Diest. "Major might not be the biggest guy but he might be the strongest guy pound for pound."



Ali tallied a team high eight carries for 43 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded the only turnover for the offense, after fumbling on a hit by Alec Basterrechea which was recovered byReece Quade.



"It was a team effort for those touchdowns." said Ali. "The offensive line did a great job and the receivers blocked well today, all-around it was great team work."



Green rushed for 41 yards on the day over eight carries while Walsh ran for 27 yards on five carries including a touchdown. Walsh also caught two passes for 12 yards.



Kyle Griffith tallied five receptions for 35 yards while Troy Arntsoncaught the longest pass of the scrimmage, a 39-yarder, his only catch of the day.



"Kyle Griffith is a tremendous receiver." Linder said. "It's nice having him as a security blanket and the other guys around him are doing a great job."

The defense was missing a few players for the game but was able to give snaps to some of the younger players. Michael Wilson andIsazah King led the team with seven tackles each.



Chase Bowen recorded four tackles, including the only sack of the game, good for a five yard loss.



"Our linebacker core is very young but I have confidence in them." Van Diest said. "We lost a lot of leadership but Ryan Gregory did a great job stepping up and being vocal on the sideline."



The first game of the season for the Saints will be at home against rival Montana Tech on Sept.3.



