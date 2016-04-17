Missoula Mavs Defeat Great Falls Chargers in American Legion Bas - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Missoula Mavs Defeat Great Falls Chargers in American Legion Baseball Home Opener, Highlights from Saturday, 4/16

Posted: Updated:

GREAT FALLS CHARGERS AA () AT MISSOULA MAVERICKS ()

GREAT FALLS CHARGERS AB  R  H BI  MISSOULA MAVERICKS   AB  R  H BI

Keelan Hayworth       3  0  0  0  Jon Mitchell          2  2  1  1 

Chase Linn            1  2  1  0  Hunter Paulson        3  2  2  1 

Daniel Bonilla        3  2  2  0  Spencer Schock        4  2  1  0 

Dawson Reiman         3  0  2  3  Ryan Mchugh           3  3  3  3 

Christian Wetzel      3  0  2  1  Davis Walker          3  2  2  2 

Cade Stuft            3  0  1  0  Jakob Bierig          3  1  1  1 

Tim Hanning           3  0  0  0  Koty Rebhan           1  1  0  2 

Brabdyn Lefebre       2  0  1  0  Clayton Franke        2  1  2  3 

Justin Martinko       2  0  0  0  Derek Potter          2  0  0  0 

TOTALS               23  4  9  4  TOTALS               23 14 12 13

GREAT FALLS CHARGERS AA        --   

MISSOULA MAVERICKS             --   

LOB--GREAT FALLS CHARGERS AA , MISSOULA MAVERICKS .

ERR--Keelan Hayworth, Chase Linn (2), Derek Potter, Ryan

Mchugh. 2B--Spencer Schock. HBP--Koty Rebhan, Derek Potter,

Jon Mitchell, Ryan Mchugh. SACF--Hunter Paulson. SB--Jon

Mitchell, Hunter Paulson (2), Spencer Schock.

GREAT FALLS CHARGERS AA         IP    H    R   ER   BB   SO   HR

Tyler Strickland (L)           1.33    8   11    9    1    0    0

Isaish Robers                  2.67    4    3    3    4    3    0

MISSOULA MAVERICKS        

Nick Yovetich (W)              3.67    6    2    2    1    2    0

James Martin                   1.33    3    2    2    1    1    0

PB--Brabdyn Lefebre, Clayton Franke. WP--Isaish Robers.

SO--Tim Hanning, Daniel Bonilla, Christian Wetzel, Derek

Potter, Jakob Bierig, Davis Walker. BB--Chase Linn (2), Koty

Rebhan, Clayton Franke, Jon Mitchell, Jakob Bierig, Davis

Walker.

CONDITION: great Falls Catcher Lefebre. Missoula Catcher

Franke

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.