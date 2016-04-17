Montana Tech Continues with Spring Football

Fresh off their most recent top ten NAIA ranking, Montana Tech was back at work on Saturday, finishing out the spring as one of the favorites to win the Frontier Conference, which is credited to the offense and specifically the backfield. Tech had one of the top rushing attacks in the country in 2015. Fortunately, Montana Tech returns all of the team's running backs for another year. At the core of that group is senior and Billings native Nolan Saraceni. He's accompanied by Zach Winfield and Zack Bunney.

"This spring ball we're on another level and we expect to be where we were last year. So the team is at a different level, we expect more, and we're just pushing even harder," said senior running back Zach Bunney.

"I feel like we're really advanced right now. We have a lot of returning guys at key spots for us. So I really see us ahead of the game in terms of where my expectations were. I'm really excited to finish it out with the spring game next week," said head coach Chuck Morrell.