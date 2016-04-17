Carroll Football Wraps up Spring Camp

Hey guys, I'm going to say something that's pretty cheesy, but also pretty accurate: Major Ali had a major day yesterday at the Carroll Saints spring game yesterday afternoon. Three touchdowns, he did have their lone turnover with a fumble, but the Saints think he can clean that up, and they're excited to see if he'll be their number one running back this fall.

"He's been doing that all spring," said Saints head coach Mike Van Diest. "Today was more of a breakout day. We know what Ryan Walsh can do. The thing we wanted to do today was get the ball in Major's hands behind the number one offensive line and see what he could do, and he didn't disappoint anybody."

"It's a lot of motivation, I think," said Ali. "Even more motivating I think than the three touchdowns is the fumble. Obviously that's a big negative that we can't have, and that can make or break a game."

While the coaching staff was raving about Ali's production on offense, they weren't so happy about the defense's performance.

"Today we took a big step backwards," said Van Diest. "And today all the credit goes to the offense. What we're looking for is leadership back there."

"We're going to work on working together as a unit," said Saints junior defensive lineman Beaugh Meyer. "Sometimes we have our individual aspects, and we need to be able to work on making sure that we're all working together and are tight knit."