Montana Pushes Forward in Spring Practice Ahead of 2016 Season

The second Griz scrimmage in the books a lot crisper as you would expect but one thing in particular that stood out was the run game.

"Yea the run game did go and that helps us because a lot of our stuff is quick and the run game helps because it keeps the defense guessing a little bit and you could see as we went on the offense got a little stronger," said Sophomore QB Reese Phillips.

"Everything was working our line was clicking so that helped out and when we get the run game going it opens up the pass and thats what happened today and open up the field a bit. Griz RB Treshawn Favors.

"They played well today and moved fast and I think we got some calls in late but all in all I thought the defense played well and so did they. said Griz Safety Josh Sandry.

"There are good things going on on both sides of the ball and i told the guys we need to learn from it and get better but from an offensive standpoint feel really good." Stitt.

So moving forward one more week of practice culminating in the spring game then summer workouts and fall camp all leading up to that first game of the season against Saint Francis on September 3, 2016 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.