4/18 Senior Standout: Great Falls Central's Hanna Tarum

The last three years have been about making history for Hanna Tarum. She was part of of the Mustangs inaugural softball season in 2014, and she helped them win their first ever state tournament game when they went varsity in 2015.

"Definitely makes me excited to make me know that we could have done that in our first year," said senior Hanna Tarum. "It really pushes me to want to go there again and I think we can," said Tarum.

Hanna has already built quite the resume in less than two full varsity seasons. She was first team all-conference as a junior and selected as the team defensive most valuable player. She's one of four seniors on the team that will set the program standard before they become the first ever to graduate from the varsity team.

"She's a great captain. She's one of our three captains," says fellow senior Maddie Wingerter. "She's just a great leader out on the field. She makes some great plays and it's really awesome to have her out there for us," said Wingerter.

"You see her make the plays that she does defensively," says head coach Eric Vincent. "It's beyond belief sometimes how she manages that, and the girls feed off that and that energy. Just that hard nosed kind of defense and getting down and dirty," said Vincent.

Of course the infielder is not done writing in the record books. She's already signed on to play softball at the University of Great Falls. She's the first Mustang to take her game to the college ranks.

"That's a very big, exciting thing for me. I feel very blessed that I have that opportunity, and it's very exciting," said Tarum.

"We like to think we're building a program here, and this will be the first of many collegiate softball players that come out of Central Catholic," said Vincent.

A program that will be represented by Tarum in the next four years as she continues to write new chapters at the University of Great Falls.