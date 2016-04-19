Community Spotlight: Fundraising for Finnley Foster

A mother and father from Havre, Pat Foster and Katie Whitmore, are fighting to take care of their 15-month-old daughter Finnley.

Diagnosed with a rare condition called Severe Combined Immune Deficiency Disorder, Finnley doesn't have a functioning immune system. Immunization is out of the question as well because her body attacks it. Due to this serious condition, Whitmore was forced to quit her job to stay home to take care of their daughter.

A fundraiser to help cover medical and travel costs will take place Friday, April 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sting Sports Bar in Great Falls. A silent auction will take place as well.

For more information check out Fundraising for Finnley Foster on Facebook.