MSU Northern Lights Wrap Up Spring Camp, Highlights and Recap - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MSU Northern Lights Wrap Up Spring Camp, Highlights and Recap

Montana State University-Northern wrapped up the 2016 spring camp on Saturday with the team's spring game. Second year head coach Aaron Christensen utilized his full string of quarterbacks,which Jess Krah, Holden Maki, Caleb Mclaren and Jase Ryals all had playing time. Senior wide receiver and Missoula Sentinel's very own Jake Messerly also had a standout performance, scoring three touchdowns in the spring football game. Coach Christensen says even though his team is making progress, he has an one goal in mind for the upcoming football season.

"Our goal is to win our next game, and we've got to realize that's just part of the progression to get there. The off season, we've got to continue to work. We got to come in fall camp and we've got to work. We're playing a good football team on the 27th, and that's what we're working toward," said head coach Aaron Christensen.

"Really worked on our chemistry. They more we work together now, the better we'll be in the season, and the more likely we'll succeed. I'm looking forward to it," said senior wide receiver Jake Messerly.

"We got to keep working. Get in the weight room. Get on the field do drills. Anything we can do to make next year successful," said senior defensive lineman Tyler Craig.

The MSU Northern Lights will open the 2016 football season against Rocky Mountain College on August 27, 2016 in Havre at 1:00 p.m.

