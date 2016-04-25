UGF Argos and Carroll Saints Softball Clinch Spots in Cascade Collegiate Conference Tourney

A finally completed rained delayed doubleheader, a number of tiebreakers, and some complicated math have all been completed and the Lady Argo softball team has come out as one of six teams to qualify for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Tournament.

UGF entered the weekend tied for second place in the CCC East Division standings with Eastern Oregon University. Both teams hoped to secure a place in the postseason by finishing in the top two in the division. A split between EOU and the College of Idaho, which was postponed until Sunday, April 24, did little to clear up the matter, maintaining the tie for divisional runner-up.

In the settled dust, Eastern Oregon held the tiebreaker over the Lady Argos, having won the most recent meeting between the two, and knocked UGF down to third in the East. That put UGF in competition with the no. 4 team in the CCC West, University of British Columbia, for the sixth and final playoff spot. UGF earned that spot by having a better conference record after being modified to accommodate the differences of the two uneven numbered divisions.

The final result of that qualification maze is that the Lady Argos will face (19) Oregon Tech in the first round of the CCC Tournament on Friday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. MST. The tournament will be hosted by Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Ore.

UGF faced Oregon Tech in one doubleheader series this season, losing to the Owls 7-3 and 7-5. OIT also eliminated UGF from the CCC playoffs in 2015.

If the Lady Argos do manage to knock off Oregon Tech, they will move on to play Carroll College, also on May 6 at 5:30 p.m. MST.

University of Great Falls Sports Information