Griz Complete Spring Camp in Missoula - Recap from Sunday, 4/24

The Griz spring scrimmage wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a day of big plays on both offense and defense.

"Our guys stepped up. We are going to be very good on defense. We graduated a bunch of receivers, and we have some good receivers now so we answered a lot of questions with young guys and now we need to move forward and those young guys have some confidence and that was the biggest thing," said second year head coach Bob Stitt.

"It was new and exciting and you find yourself cheering for Jerry Louie McGee, and he was on the other team, but its exciting new format and a great format and I expect it to be fun in years to come," said senior quarterback Brady Gustafson.

"I love the fans and honestly it feels like its offense versus defense, but it feels great being in the end zone and looking up. Its awesome and it's humbling," said freshman Jerry Louie-McGee.

"We need to find a kicker. We went through spring ball, but never got it done. We thought we had it figured out, but it didn't go that way," said Stitt.

