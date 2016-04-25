4/25 Senior Standout: C.M. Russell's Trevor Pepin

Trevor Pepin can rise to the occasion when the Rustlers football team needs him. After filling in at the running back position for his teammate Andrew Grinde who was injured, Pepin proved he could be a play maker too.

"Definitely all the support and confidence that my coaches gave to me and my teammates. They were really helpful trying to fill in for Andrew because that's a pretty big thing to do," said senior Trevor Pepin.

Trevor has more sports on his list to check off as he played basketball during the winter. When the spring has sprung in Great Falls, he's ready for round three, and that's track and field. Last year, Pepin won the Class AA Javelin Throw State title.

"Javelin kind of became a passion of mine over the last few years. It's definitely something really fun do and all of the technique," said Pepin.

"I just thought it was an incredible performance. He peaked at the right time and went out and had a big throw at the beginning of the competition. I think he really kind of set the standard early, followed it up and had a great performance, a great State meet," said head track and field coach Mike Henneberg.

Trevor's athleticism has given him chance to be apart of the University of Great Falls Track and Field team next year. Before he represents the Argos, he is planning to represent another team, the National Guard.

"I'll be back for the second semester. Over at UGF and still be eligible through. It definitely was the right way to go and the right path and it will help lead me to a bunch of future success down the road."

When you think he's done it all, Trevor has even found time to box competing in the Crosstown Rumble two years in a row.

"It's just a huge adrenaline rush. That was super cool to have two wins under my belt on that. It was great," said Pepin.

Regardless of what sport Trevor is doing, he's one of those athletes that reminds us to keep sports fun and to always have a pep in our step.