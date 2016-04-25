Griz Softball Hope to Continue Winning Streak

The Griz softball team is back on a winning streak after sweeping the Carroll Saints in a non-conference contest, sweeping Portland State in a Big Sky conference matchup, and then going 2-1 against Southern Utah for more conference play. Montana will stay at home for another non-conference contest against the University of Great Falls on Wednesday, but then it's back on the road again for more conference play against North Dakota, and the Griz hope they will keep their winning streak up.

"Honestly, I think we just need to remember there are people supporting us on the road. We have just as much talent. We just need to remember when we go on the road, our talent doesn't change, and it's staying with you. We also need to have confidence in each other, that we have the same abilities here as on the road, and can show them just as much when we're traveling," said sophomore catcher Lexi Brennis.

The Griz are scheduled to take on the University of Great Falls in a non-conference double header on Wednesday, April 27th at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula.