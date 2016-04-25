Lady Bison Softball Preparing for Crosstown Matchup Against Unde - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Lady Bison Softball Preparing for Crosstown Matchup Against Undefeated C.M. Russell

Posted: Updated:

Practice was moved indoors on Monday due to the rainy weather, but the Great Falls High Lady Bison who are currently 7-4 overall is preparing for an undefeated C.M. Russell in a crosstown matchup scheduled for Tuesday. Head coach Mike Coleman says his team is working on defense, being more consistent with hitting and improving their pitching. Last year, the Rustlers beat Great Falls High in both crosstown matchups, but coach Coleman says his team is ready.

"We played them before when they were doing really well in the beginning of the season and we were half and half. So we're just ready to play and they're no different team for us," said head coach Mike Coleman.

"What we need to do is back up our pitches more. Defense needs to be on point because they are a really good hitting team that's how they've been racking up so many runs. We need to just keep on hitting and keep hitting the gaps and their defense and hopefully that will keep up with them," said junior shortstop Tanaya Krenik.

"Because they're a really good team and it takes a lot to beat them, and they've been doing really good and so we've just go to put it all together," said sophomore pitcher Erin Hocker.

Great Falls high and C.M. Russell will play each other on Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. at the Multi-Sports Complex in Great Falls.

