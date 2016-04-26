UGF Argos Softball Headed to Cascade Conference Tourney for Seco - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UGF Argos Softball Headed to Cascade Conference Tourney for Second Year in a Row

The University of Great Falls softball team is headed to the Cascade Conference tournament for the second year in a row, but the first time as a member of the conference. Last year, the Argos represented the Frontier Conference because both leagues combined their post-season tourneys. This time, UGF had to battle to qualify. Even though they were confident they would make the playoffs, they're happy now that it's official. 

"It's nice to have that final closure of us knowing that we're going and we're excited and we're ready to go," said senior outfielder Alex Lowry.

"I think we're a team that they're not looking past. I don't think they ever were. Always being a new comer in a conference, you want to just prove yourself and show everybody you are worth being in a great conference like the Cascade, and it's exciting that we got to do that," said head coach Joey Egan.

"Now we can just work forward to being able to play and getting everything set to play in the next two weeks," said junior first baseman Hali Gruntowicz.

The Argos will open tournament play on May 6, 2016 against Oregon Tech in Ashland, Oregon. Before tournament play, the Argos will play a non-conference doubleheader to wrap up the regular season against the University of Montana on Wednesday, April 27, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The games will be played at the Grizzly Softball field in Missoula. 

