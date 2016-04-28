Great Falls Fury Host Weekend Youth Lacrosse Games - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Fury Host Weekend Youth Lacrosse Games

Posted: Updated:

This weekend Great Falls Youth lacrosse will host six boys youth lacrosse games.  All games to take place at East Middle School and are free to the public.

The Saturday game schedule is as follows:

9:00 – 10:30 am Great Falls vs Bozeman Red

10:30 – 12:00 pm Helena vs Bozeman White

12:00 – 1:30 pm Billings Scorpions vs Bozeman Black

1:30 – 3:00 pm Helena vs Bozeman Red

3:00 – 4:40 pm Billings Scorpions vs Bozeman White

4:30 – 6:00 pm Great Falls vs Bozeman Black

In addition the following games will occur elsewhere in Montana:

- Varsity Boys boys will play two games in Bozeman vs Bozeman and Bozeman Junior Varsity starting at 11:00 am on Saturday

- Girls Varsity will play two games in Missoula vs Jackson Hole and Flathead starting at 10:30am on Saturday

For more information on youth lacrosse or how you can help, please email greatfallslacrosse@gmail.com or visit their website http://www.greatfallsfury.org.

Great Falls Lacrosse, “The Fury”, is a non-profit Lacrosse Club for the youth of Great Falls.

Courtesy: Great Falls Fury Lacrosse

