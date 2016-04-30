Tyrone Holmes and Beau Sandland Drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft

Holmes goes to the Jaguars in the NFL Draft

One of the greatest pass rushers to ever pull on the maroon and silver will continue to ply his trade in the NFL, as Tyrone Holmes was selected in the sixth round as the 181st overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Holmes joins former Grizzly Jordan Tripp in Jacksonville, who is currently on the Jaguars roster as a linebacker.

Holmes, considered small for the defensive line in the NFL, was drafted as an outside linebacker, instead of the defensive end position where he excelled for the Grizzlies.

Following a stellar pro day where Holmes ran a 4.5 40-yard sprint and put up a whopping 28 reps in the bench press, the Montana graduate has been traveling the country training and interviewing with several teams before being picked up by the Florida franchise.

Of course, Holmes’ outstanding senior season helped improve his draft status as well, leading all of division one football with 18 sacks.

The 6-4, 250-pound defensive end from Eagle Point, Ore., finished his four-year career at with 34.5 sacks, second on the Grizzlies' all-time career list. He also sits second on UM's all-time career tackles-for-loss list with 49.5 during his illustrious career.

As the 181st overall pick in the draft, Holmes joins other Big Sky conference players to be drafted on Saturday.

Miles Killebrew from Southern Utah was the first Big Sky player to be drafted, going in the fourth round to the Detroit Lions as the 111th overall draft pick. LeShaun Sims of the Thunderbirds was also drafted in the fifth round by the Tennessee Titans as the 151st overall pick.

The Jaguars made big plays to shore up their defense in this year’s NFL Draft. Holmes joins cornerback Jalen Ramsey out of Florida State who was drafted in the first round. Also being drafted by Jacksonville is outside linebacker Myles Jack from UCLA in the second round, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue out of Maryland in the third round, defensive tackle Sheldon Day out of Notre Dame in the fourth round.

As of press time, the Jaguars have two picks remaining, the 201st pick in the sixth round, and the 226th pick in the seventh round.

Jamaal Jones was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as a free agent. (Update 4/30/2016 5:56 p.m.)

Montana Sports Information

Montana State Sports Information (Updated 5/1/2016 at 8:57 p.m.)

The football careers of a pair of All-Americas continued Saturday when tight end Beau Sandland was chosen in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by Carolina and John Weidenaar, an offensive tackle, was signed by Cincinnati.



Sandland earned Second Team All-America honors after his senior season last fall. He was also a First Team All-Big Sky choice after catching a team-high nine touchdown passes for the Cats. Weidenaar started every game of his Bobcat career to set a new Montana State iron man record.