Prep Track and Field Highlights and Results from Saturday, 4/30

Helena Skor/Dekam Invitational Team Scores:

Full Meet Results, click here.

Boys:

1.Helena97.5

2.Billings Senior93

3.Billings West82

4.Flathead67

5.Bozeman53.5

6.Charles M Russell 50

7.Helena Capital38.5

8.Great Falls32

9.Billings Skyview13.5

Girls:

1.Bozeman106.5

2.Helena70

3.Billings West65

4.Great Falls61

5.Charles M Russell 59

6.Billings Skyview48

7.Helena Capital41.5

8.Billings Senior39

9.Flathead37

Fairfield-Belt Invitational Team Scores:

Full Meet Results, click here.

Boys:

1.Fairfield96

2.Glasgow84

3.Belt75

4.Conrad61

5.Denton38

6.North Toole County 22

7.Box Elder21

8.Dutton-Brady17

9.Valier16

9.North Star16

11.Seeley-Swan15

12.Moore14

13.Simms12

14.Rocky Boy9

15.Choteau8

16.Lincoln6

16.Great Falls Central 6

18.Poplar4

19.Chinook3

19.Geraldine Public3

21.Chester/Joplin-Inver 1

Girls:

1.Seeley-Swan85

2.Glasgow80

3.Fort Benton54

4.Choteau52

5.Belt48

6.Hobson34

6.Geraldine Public34

8.Fairfield28

9.Winnett-Grass Range24

10.Valier20

11.North Star16

12.Dutton-Brady13

13.Chester/Joplin-Inver...8

13.Moore8

15.Highwood6

15.Chinook6

17.Cascade3

17.Centerville3

17.Denton-Geyser-Stanford3

20.North Toole County(S...2

