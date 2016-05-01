More Griz Players Headed to the NFL Next Season

Montana’s all-time leading receiver Jamaal Jones will get his chance to prove himself at the next level, as will former Griz linebacker Herbert Gamboa, with the two reaching agreements with NFL teams following the completion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jones has signed a free agent contract with the San Diego Chargers, while Gamboa has accepted an invitation to attend a rookie mini camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones entered the NFL Draft after setting Montana’s record for most career receiving yards in just three years of action for the Griz with 3,021 yards in the air. Jones was Montana’s leading receiver in his senior year campaign, catching passes for 1,217 yards, earning a first team All-Big Sky selection and was recognized as a first team All-American.

Gamboa, a 2015 first team All-Big Sky selection, finished his senior campaign as UM’s fifth-leading tackler, with 76 total takedowns. His draft stock rose after a strong performance at Montana’s pro day, running a 4.5 40-yard sprint and logging the team’s highest vertical jump and broad jumps, with a 38.5” vertical, and a 10’3” broad jump.

With the addition of Tyrone Holmes going to the Jaguars in the sixth round, Montana now has a total of three players who have a chance to earn a place on an NFL Roster following draft day.

Montana Sports Information