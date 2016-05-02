Montana State Lacrosse Advances to National Tournament

After going 2-0 at the Division II Rocky Mountain Lacrosse conference tournament this weekend, the Montana State Club Lacrosse team is headed to Nationals. The Bobcats defeated Fort Lewis and Metro State to claim the RMLC title. Montana State will participate in the 2016 Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association National Championships in Orange, California. The tournament is from May 9 through May 14, 2016. MSU holds an undefeated record of 15-0, and it's the program's second time in three years attending the national tournament.