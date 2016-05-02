Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today. Brennan will begin his duties no later than July 1.

"Kyle¹s values of putting the student first, of aspiring for excellence both on the field and in the classroom, his ambition, and the great potential he sees in Bobcat Athletics are well aligned with what all of us want for MSU. I look forward to working with him and seeing him lead Bobcat Athletics to a new level of success," said MSU President Waded Cruzado.

Brennan was selected after a national search that resulted in five finalists visiting campus.

"When you come to Montana, one thing is evident right away ­ the passion people have for Bobcat Athletics and for MSU. The program and the university are well situated to move to the next level," Brennan said. "I want to make sure MSU¹s student-athletes get a great education and also have a great experience as competitors. I also want to engage the campus, the local community, the state and MSU¹s alumni. By working together the sky is the limit."

Brennan said he plans to be an "aggressive" fund raiser for athletics and that he also wants the program¹s teams to win championships.

"This program rests on an incredible foundation, it is completely possible to be excellent in everything we do," Brennan said.

Cruzado also thanked the 11-member search committee chaired by MSU Vice President for Administration and Finance Terry Leist and the ten-member advisory committee of athletics boosters for their work in the search process.

In his current position as deputy athletics director at the University of Utah, Brennan is the supervising administrator for seven departments, is the administrative liaison and supervisor for several sports, manages new facility projects and oversees the athletic department's partnership with Under Armour. He also represents Utah at various Pac-12 and NCAA meetings.

Brennan also oversees external relations and development, compliance, facility operations, event management, equipment, human resources, and football strength and conditioning. He is the sport liaison for the football and men's basketball teams, and is the sport supervisor for the men's and women's swimming and diving teams. He previously held the same role with the women's basketball, men's golf and men's and women's tennis teams.

As the chief administrator over new facility projects, Brennan chaired the department's five-year strategic planning committee and played a key supervisory role in the construction of the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, which opened in August 2013, as well as the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility and the outdoor tennis courts.

The Washington native was hired in 2008 as Utah's assistant athletics director for compliance and was named associate athletic director for compliance in 2009. In 2011, he was promoted to special assistant to the athletics director, and in 2012, he was named senior associate athletic director for administration. He was named the school's first deputy athletics director in December of 2014.

Before joining the Utah athletics staff, Brennan was the director of compliance at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, 2005-06, and Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, 2006-08. He was an estate planning attorney in Denver before entering the field of athletics compliance as a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois in 2004-05.

Brennan graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and earned his law degree from the University of Denver in 2001.

He and his wife Beth--the academic coordinator for Utah's football team--have three sons: Patrick, Mac and Murphy.

