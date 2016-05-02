5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

"She likes to compete, she's competitive," says Rams Track & Field head coach Leslie Iverson. "Losing does not sit well with her."

In fact the entire state couldn't match her junior campaign. She jumped for 17 feet at the state meet, which was good enough for first on the podium and in the school record books.

"We're very proud of Shelby," says junior distance runner Kita Weingart. "It's kind of a pride thing for us too, being on her team. We know she's always going to compete well and give everything she's got. She kind of represents Winnett well," said Weingart.

"It was really exciting," says Shelby Browning. "It was the best feeling ever," said Browning.

It was the best feeling ever for both the long and triple jump competitions. She won the triple jump by half an inch. Now, she enters her senior year with two titles to defend.

"That was my goal for the year. I want to go out with a bang," said Browning.

"She just has a lot of natural jumping ability. She's been able to jump out of the gym since she was in fourth grade. She had a great vertical jump," said Iverson.

Her ability alone is not the only reason her teammates love her.

"Shelby is very caring. Like if you're having a very bad game in basketball, she's there to pick you up. In track, she's always (asking) how's it going, or how are you doing, good luck at the meet. She definitely brings a positive aspect to the team," said Weingart.

Just like how the school is positive that she can win it again for Winnett.