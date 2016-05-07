Stock Racing Season Begins in Great Falls

Stock car racing is back in Great Falls as the Electric City Speedway opened up racing season on Friday night. The speedway is expected to have an estimated 150 to 200 drivers and pit crew members along with about 600 to 800 spectators in attendance. There will be four-class stock races on Friday and Saturday with trophies, money and national points up for grabs. Some have traveled from as far as Canada to compete, and they're ready to hit the track.

"For us, our season doesn't start in Canada until the end of May so it's nice to just get out and get warmed up," said driver Garth Dushanek.

"We love the chase. It's about beating the next guy and doing the best you can and coming out with a straight car and some bragging rights" said crew member Jim Cocks.

"It's a lot of fun. I get to hang out with a bunch of people I didn't get to see in the summer. It's just all around good experience," said Cody Blixt.

"There's a lot of down time to get the cars ready and have barbecues afterwards and stuff like that. It's kind of comradery with family and friends," said Kelly Blixt.

The Montana Spring Round-Up races at the Electric City Speedway will be on Friday and Saturday night. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the races starting at 7:30 p.m.