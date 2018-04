Scores from prep softball games held on Saturday, May 7, 2016

C.M. Russell vs. Billings Skyview 10-0 (CMR)

C.M. Russell vs. Billings Senior 3-2 (CMR)

Great Falls High vs. Billings Skyview 10-0 (Great Falls High)

Great Falls High vs. Billings Senior 7-6 (Great Falls High)

Helena High vs. Sentinel 7-6 (Helena High)

Capital vs. Sentinel 7-1 (Capital)